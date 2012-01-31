Jan 31 Asset manager Affiliated Managers
Group Inc's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates
on higher net client cash inflows.
The Boston company on Tuesday reported net income of $40.3
million, or 77 cents per share, down from $62.0 million, or
$1.18 per share, a year earlier.
On the economic basis used by some analysts, excluding
special items, AMG earned $1.76 per share, compared with $2.02 a
year earlier. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.73
per share on that basis.
The asset manager said net inflows totaled $4.1 billion in
the fourth quarter. The aggregate assets under management at its
affiliated investment management firms were about $327 billion
as at Dec. 31.
Shares of the company closed at $100.56 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.