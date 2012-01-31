Jan 31 Asset manager Affiliated Managers Group Inc's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates on higher net client cash inflows.

The Boston company on Tuesday reported net income of $40.3 million, or 77 cents per share, down from $62.0 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

On the economic basis used by some analysts, excluding special items, AMG earned $1.76 per share, compared with $2.02 a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.73 per share on that basis.

The asset manager said net inflows totaled $4.1 billion in the fourth quarter. The aggregate assets under management at its affiliated investment management firms were about $327 billion as at Dec. 31.

Shares of the company closed at $100.56 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.