July 6 Asset manager Affiliated Managers Group Inc appointed Robert Bee as director, head of distribution, in the UK.

Bee will be based in London and lead the UK distribution team on behalf of AMG's affiliates.

He joins AMG, which manages about $638 billion in assets, from Ashmore Group Plc, where he oversaw UK Institutional new business, consultant relations and key client accounts. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)