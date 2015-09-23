(Adds details)
Sept 23 Amgen Inc and Allergan Plc
said a late-stage study showed their biosimilar
candidate for a type of lung cancer was as effective as Roche
AG's Avastin in preventing disease progression and
improving survival.
Avastin is Roche's best-selling cancer drug, raking in about
$6.5 billion in sales last year.
The arrival of biosimilars - copied versions of complex
biotech drugs - represents a threat to companies such as Roche.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the country's
first biosimilar, Novartis AG's white blood
cell-boosting Zarxio, in March.
The drug went on sale earlier this month after Amgen, the
owner of the original drug, failed to stop its launch by filing
several lawsuits.
If approved, the Amgen-Allegan drug, ABP 215, would be
Amgen's first biosimilar on the market. The company has eight
others in development.
Amgen and Allergan shares were down marginally in morning
trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Ted Kerr)