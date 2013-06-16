June 16 Amgen Inc, the world's largest
biotechnology company, has plenty of room to grow despite a 43
percent jump in its share price over the past year, thanks to
cost cuts, newer drugs and hefty share buybacks, Barron's said.
Share gains for the company have been due in part to pledges
by Chief Executive Officer Robert Bradway, since he took the
helm of the California biotech in May 2012, to return 60 percent
of adjusted net income to shareholders through dividends and
stock buybacks, Barron's said.
"The shares could rise another 20 percent to $120, largely
from staying the course," Barron's said, noting that Amgen has
approved $12 billion in stock buybacks, initiated a dividend and
raised it twice in the past two years.