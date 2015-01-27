UPDATE 1-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
Jan 27 Amgen Inc : * Sees at least $400 million cost saving in 2015 from ongoing restructuring
effort * Says some 2015 savings to be redeployed to underwrite cost of new drug
launches * Says forex could have 5 cents per share negative impact in 2015
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
* Invitation Homes reports first quarter 2017 results, sets 2017 guidance