BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Amgen Inc : * Presents interim overall survival data from late-stage study of talimogene
laherparepvec in patients with metastatic melanoma * At predefined interim analysis of study, median os was 23.3 months in
talimogene laherparepvec arm over 19.0 months in the gm-csf arm * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: