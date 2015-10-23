LONDON Oct 23 An experimental Amgen drug based on a tumour-killing virus was given a green light by European regulators on Friday, paving the way for the novel treatment's approval within a couple of months.

The decision is a further milestone for a technology that has long fascinated scientists but has previously proved difficult to harness.

The European Medicines Agency said its experts had recommended approval of talimogene laherparepvec or "T-Vec" for treating melanoma, making it another option among several new drugs for fighting for the most deadly form of skin cancer. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)