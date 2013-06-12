June 12 Amgen Inc's trebananib drug for
ovarian cancer extended the length of time that patients lived
without the disease getting worse by about two months, meeting
the main goal of a late-stage clinical trial, the company said
on Wednesday.
The trial is the first of three pivotal-stage studies of the
experimental drug, and analysts said U.S. regulators will likely
need to see evidence that trebananib extends overall patient
survival before considering the drug for marketing approval.
Amgen said median progression free survival (PFS) in the
trial was 7.2 months for patients given trebananib and
chemotherapy, compared with 5.4 months for patients treated with
a placebo drug and chemotherapy.
"This is an incremental positive as expectations were very
modest," RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee said in a
research note. "However, it remains uncertain, in our view,
whether PFS benefit alone is sufficient for U.S. FDA (Food and
Drug Administration) approval."
Shares of Amgen were down $1.05 at $96.88 in midday trading
on Nasdaq.
Trebananib is designed to block the process used by tumors
to grow the blood and lymphatic vessels they need to survive and
spread.
Amgen said that while it was working on the primary analysis
of overall survival for 2014, it saw a favorable survival trend
in an interim analysis.