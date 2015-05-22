May 22 Amgen Inc's closely watched new
cholesterol drug, Repatha, has been recommended for approval in
Europe, putting the U.S. drugmaker ahead in a race with rival
Sanofi SA.
Repatha, or evolocumab, belongs to a new class of
cholesterol-lowering drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors that have
the potential to drastically reduce the risk of heart attacks
when used in addition to standard treatment.
France's Sanofi and its partner, Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc, are developing a rival drug called
Praluent, and both treatments have been running neck-and-neck in
the sprint to market.
Neither has won approval in the all-important U.S. market
yet.
The European Medicines Agency, on Friday, recommended
approval for Repatha to be used in adult patients with
hypercholesterolaemia or mixed dyslipidaemia and adults and
adolescents aged 12 years and over with homozygous familial
hypercholesterolaemia. (bit.ly/1FrWu5K)
Recommendations for marketing approval by its Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by
the European Commission within a couple of months.
Numerous trials have shown that PCSK9 inhibitors
significantly lower blood levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol, but
widespread use will hinge on whether the drugs are proven to
prevent heart attacks, other serious heart problems.
The experimental drugs are antibodies designed to target the
PCSK9 protein that maintains LDL cholesterol in the bloodstream.
They work differently from statins, which block the liver's
production of LDL cholesterol in the first place.
Both Amgen and Sanofi have filed for approval of their drugs
based on trials showing that they lower LDL in patients whose
cholesterol is not controlled by other drugs, those who cannot
tolerate other drugs and people genetically predisposed to high
cholesterol.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is slated to decide on
Amgen's application for Repatha by Aug. 27, while the deadline
for Praluent, also known as alirocumab, is July 24.
Neither Amgen nor Sanofi expect definitive data on
cardiovascular outcomes for their drugs until larger trials
conclude in 2017.
Pfizer Inc, which has not yet filed for approval of
its PCSK9 drug, expects outcomes data in a similar time frame.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler in London and Roshni Menon in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Simon Jennings)