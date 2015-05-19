LONDON May 19 Amgen's new cholesterol
drug Repatha could be recommended for approval in Europe as
early as this week, putting it ahead in a race with a rival
product from Sanofi.
Repatha, or evolocumab, belongs to a new class of
cholesterol-lowering drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors that
clinical trials suggest may slash the risks of heart attacks
compared to standard treatment alone.
According to an agenda posted on the European Medicines
Agency's (EMA) website on Tuesday, a committee of experts will
consider whether to recommend the medicine at a four-day meeting
concluding on May 21. (here)
The fact Repatha is being discussed this week does not
automatically mean a decision will be taken, since experts may
decide they have further questions.
The EMA is likely to communicate its decision on this and
other new drugs around 1100 GMT on May 22. Recommendations for
marketing approval by its Committee for Medicinal Products for
Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European
Commission within a couple of months.
Amgen's Repatha is in a race to market with Praluent, which
is being developed by Sanofi and its partner Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals.
Numerous trials have shown that PCSK9 inhibitors
significantly lower blood levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol, but
widespread use will hinge on whether the drugs are proven to
prevent death, heart attacks and other serious heart problems.
The experimental drugs are antibodies designed to target the
PCSK9 protein that maintains LDL cholesterol in the bloodstream.
They work differently from statins, which block the liver's
production of LDL cholesterol in the first place.
Both Amgen and Sanofi have filed for approval of their drugs
based on trials showing that they lower LDL in patients whose
cholesterol is not controlled by other drugs, those who cannot
tolerate other drugs and people genetically predisposed to high
cholesterol.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is slated to decide on
Amgen's application for Repatha by Aug. 27, while the deadline
for Praluent, also known as alirocumab, is July 24.
Neither Amgen nor Sanofi expect definitive data on
cardiovascular outcomes for their drugs until larger trials
conclude in 2017.
Pfizer, which has not yet filed for approval of its
PCSK9 drug, expects outcomes data in a similar time frame.
(Editing by David Clarke)