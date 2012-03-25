* Strong reductions seen with 2-week, 4-week shots
* Side effects similar to placebo in trial
CHICAGO, March 25 Monthly injections of an
experimental drug from Amgen Inc slashed levels of
cholesterol by up to an additional 66 percent in patients
already taking statins, researchers said on Sunday, making it a
potential strong rival to a similar drug being developed by
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Amgen and Regeneron are racing to develop medicines that cut
cholesterol through a new strategy, by blocking a protein called
PCSK9.
In earlier studies, both drugs cut levels of "bad" LDL
cholesterol by up to two thirds, although Amgen's AMG 145 had
been tested in healthy volunteers taking no other cholesterol
medicines, while Regeneron's REGN 727 was tested in patients
with high cholesterol that also took statins.
Amgen on Sunday reported its first results from an
early-stage trial of AMG 145 in patients with high cholesterol
also taking statins, and impressive findings were seen in those
getting injections every two weeks or every month.
In the 51-patient study, patients receiving monthly
injections of AMG 145 and taking low to moderate doses of
statins had up to a two-thirds reduction in LDL cholesterol by
the eighth week of the study.
"We gave two doses four weeks apart and at the eighth week
there was minimal tapering off" of the drug's potency, Clapton
Dias, Amgen's medical services director, said in an interview.
"The 66-percent reduction of LDL was maintained."
In patients receiving injections of AMG 145 every two weeks
in combination with low to moderate doses of statins, LDL
reductions of up to 75 percent were seen after six weeks, Amgen
said.
Those taking the Amgen drug every two weeks in combination
with high doses of statins had LDL reductions of up to 63
percent.
Data from the Phase 1 study were presented at the annual
scientific sessions of the American College of Cardiology being
held in Chicago.
Researchers on Monday are slated to release the full data
from a Phase II study of REGN 727, and the findings will better
enable investors to size up the pros and cons of the rival
therapies.
Neither drug has shown any serious side effects so far in
clinical trials.