* Strong reductions seen with 2-week, 4-week shots
* Side effects similar to placebo in trial
By Ransdell Pierson
CHICAGO, March 25 Monthly injections of an
experimental drug from Amgen Inc slashed levels of
cholesterol by up to an additional 66 percent in patients
already taking statins, researchers said on Sunday, making it a
potential strong rival to a similar drug being developed by
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Amgen and Regeneron are racing to develop medicines that cut
cholesterol through a new strategy, by blocking a protein called
PCSK9.
In earlier studies, both drugs cut levels of "bad" LDL
cholesterol by up to two thirds, although Amgen's AMG 145 had
been tested in healthy volunteers taking no other cholesterol
medicines, while Regeneron's REGN 727 was tested in patients
with high cholesterol that also took statins.
Amgen on Sunday reported its first results from an
early-stage trial of AMG 145 in patients with high cholesterol
also taking statins, and impressive findings were seen in those
getting injections every two weeks or every month.
In the 51-patient study, patients receiving monthly
injections of AMG 145 and taking low to moderate doses of
statins had up to a two-thirds reduction in LDL cholesterol by
the eighth week of the study.
"We gave two doses four weeks apart and at the eighth week
there was minimal tapering off" of the drug's potency, Clapton
Dias, Amgen's medical services director, said in an interview.
"The 66-percent reduction of LDL was maintained."
In patients receiving injections of AMG 145 every two weeks
in combination with low to moderate doses of statins, LDL
reductions of up to 75 percent were seen after six weeks, Amgen
said.
Those taking the Amgen drug every two weeks in combination
with high doses of statins had LDL reductions of up to 63
percent.
Data from the Phase 1 study were presented at the annual
scientific sessions of the American College of Cardiology being
held in Chicago.
Researchers on Monday are slated to release the full data
from a Phase II study of REGN 727, which Regeneron is developing
in partnership with French drugmaker Sanofi. The
findings will better enable investors to size up the pros and
cons of the rival therapies.
Neither drug has so far shown any serious side effects in
clinical trials.
GETTING EVERYONE TO GOAL?
Dias said the ability of drugs like AMG 145 to slash LDL
beyond decreases attributed to statins such as Pfizer Inc's
Lipitor could help enable millions of heart patients to
finally get their cholesterol levels tightly controlled.
"A good 60 percent of high-risk patients in the United
States are unable to meet their aggressive goals of getting LDL
levels down" to target levels, Dias said, making them prime
candidates for AMG 145 if it continues to do well in trials and
is approved.
Steven Nissen, head of cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic,
said anti-PCSK9 drugs, when used with statins, could eventually
have a profound impact.
"If these drugs come to market, just about everyone with
high cholesterol will be able to get to goal," Nissen said, with
the possible exception of "several hundred" people with rare
genetic conditions that would not benefit.
Industry analysts says PCSK9 inhibitors, if approved, could
generate annual sales approaching $20 billion.
Nissen cautioned, however, that larger trials are needed to
assess the safety of AMG 145 and REGN 727. He said a big
question that remains is whether U.S. regulators would approve
the drugs without first requiring major studies that evaluate
long-term heart attack and stroke risk.
"That's the subtle wrinkle here," said Nissen, who
speculated the U.S. Food and Drug Administration might be
willing to approve them without such costly outcomes trials
because statins were approved without them on the basis of their
ability to lower cholesterol.
Nissen said statins and the PCSK9 inhibitors, although
different classes of medicines, both exert their influence on
the LDL receptor - a protein that carries LDL cholesterol
through the bloodstream.
"So one could argue that PCSK9 uses the same pathway as
statins," he said, a consideration that might score points with
the FDA.
A four-week dosing schedule might be "modestly more
attractive" to patients and doctors than injections every two
weeks, Nissen said.
"But the frequency is not a make or break consideration," he
added, because patients would be able to inject themselves with
the same types of tiny needles that are already widely used and
accepted for other conditions, including diabetes.