GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls more than 3 pct; S&P 500 turns lower
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks.
Aug 28 Amgen Inc said it submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its cholesterol-lowering drug, evolocumab.
The injectable drug works by blocking PCSK9, a naturally occurring protein that keeps "bad" LDL cholesterol levels elevated in the bloodstream.
Other drugmakers, including Pfizer Inc, and a partnership between Regeneron Inc and Sanofi SA , are racing with Amgen to market potentially lucrative anti-PCSK9 antibodies. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks.
* By end of 2019, chemicals like parabens, phthalates in products within CVS Health, Beauty 360,Essence of Beauty, other products to be removed