* Decode to help Amgen to develop better-targeted drugs
* Deal expected to close before end of year
* Business was rescued from bankruptcy in 2010
* Decode CEO retains research role at Amgen
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 10 U.S. biotechnology group Amgen
Inc has agreed to buy unlisted Decode Genetics, a
pioneer in hunting down genes linked to disease, for $415
million in cash to boost its drive to develop better targeted
drugs.
Founded in 1996, Decode blazed a trail in personal genomics
by trawling Iceland's unique genetic heritage, which has changed
little since the Vikings arrived more than 1,000 years ago, to
work out the links between gene variants and common diseases.
But it failed to live up to early expectations after going
public in 2000 and filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009,
weighed down by debts after 13 years of failing to make a
profit, before re-emerging as a privately owned company.
Amgen and Decode said on Monday that the transaction did not
require regulatory approval and was expected to close before the
end of 2012.
As part of Amgen, Decode's scientists will help in the task
of ensuring that experimental medicines hit the right spot.
Their know-how should allow Amgen to identify promising new
avenues earlier and close down dead-ends more quickly.
"This fits perfectly with our objective to pursue rapid
development of relevant molecules that reach the right disease
targets, while avoiding investments in programmes based on less
well-validated targets," Amgen Chief Executive Robert Bradway
said.
PERSONALISED MEDICINE
UBS analysts said that the purchase, which will be funded by
cash held offshore, was not surprising given that Amgen has key
experimental drugs in its pipeline that were identified by human
genetics work, including AMG 145 for heart disease and the bone
drug romosozumab.
Understanding the genetic basis of disease has become
increasingly important in drug discovery as the pharmaceutical
industry shifts to developing personalised medicine that is
suited for a patient's particular genetic profile.
It is an area where Decode has extensive experience and its
scientists have published prolifically on genetic mutations
linked to a range of diseases including cancer, heart conditions
and schizophrenia.
Commercially, however, the Reykjavik-based company has been
far less successful. Its drug development programmes stalled and
its DNA tests for diseases have not brought in much cash.
The acquisition leaves Decode's diagnostics business facing
an uncertain future, with Amgen likely to evaluate this and
other parts of the business after the deal closes.
Decode is currently owned by Saga Investments, a consortium
including Polaris Venture Partners and ARCH Venture Partners,
which bought it out of bankruptcy in 2010.
Polaris general partner Terry McGuire said his group had
made a "substantial" return on its investment through the sale
to Amgen, but he declined to give details or say if other large
drug companies had been invited to bid for business.
CEO STAYS
Decode went public on a wave of euphoria about genetics
after U.S. President Bill Clinton announced the completion of a
working-draft DNA sequence of the human genome in 2000. Turning
that gene promise into new drugs has proved harder and more
time-consuming than initially hoped.
McGuire said that Decode's founder and chief executive Kari
Stefansson, a neurologist by training, would continue as
president of the company after the Amgen takeover and would be a
vice-president of research at the U.S. company.
Other genomics companies have fallen by the wayside over the
years, though one Human Genome Sciences has managed to develop
the first new drug for lupus in half a century with its partner
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).
GSK bought Human Genome Sciences for $3 billion this year,
taking advantage of a dip in the U.S. biotech company's shares.
Two people familiar with the situation said in July that Amgen
had also offered to buy the business for twice as much in 2010.