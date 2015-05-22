(Adds details, analyst quote)
By Amrutha Penumudi
May 22 Amgen Inc said it will terminate
a collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc to develop
a psoriasis drug after it observed suicidal thoughts in the
subjects of a trial.
Amgen said such safety concerns would likely result in a
restrictive label that could limit the number of patients using
the late-stage experimental drug, brodalumab.
The company needs drugs like brodalumab at a time when many
of its drugs face competition from cheaper copies, RBC Capital
Markets analyst Michael Yee said.
Although returning a late-stage drug does not have a major
impact, it highlights incremental risks for Amgen, he said.
Brodalumab belongs to a class of drugs called IL-17
inhibitors that work by blocking a signaling pathway that plays
a key role in inducing and promoting inflammatory diseases.
Two late-stage studies evaluating the drug for the treatment
of psoriatic arthritis were started in 2014. It was also being
tested for treatment of other inflammatory conditions like
psoriasis and spondyloarthritis.
Research firm ISI Group last year forecast annual peak sales
of about $2 billion for the drug.
AstraZeneca could decide on the development and marketing of
the drug for all territories, except for Japan and certain Asian
territories, where Kyowa Hakko Kirin has the rights to it, Amgen
said.
Amgen and AstraZeneca partnered in April 2012 to develop and
market brodalumab and four other drugs from Amgen's inflammation
portfolio.
A number of Amgen drugs, including Neulasta, its
immune-system strengthening drug, face the risk of being copied
into biosimilars in the next few years. The drug generated sales
of $4.59 billion in 2014.
Novartis AG's copy of Amgen's blockbuster Neupogen
won regulatory approval this year but its sale has been blocked
by a U.S. court pending an appeal by Amgen.
Amgen's shares closed at $163.58 on the Nasdaq on Friday
while AstraZeneca's shares closed at $69.45 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
