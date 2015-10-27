Oct 27 Amgen Inc said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its cancer immunotherapy, Imlygic, for use in patients with the most deadly type of skin cancer.

Imlygic, which is the first-of-its-kind to win approval in the United States, is an engineered version of a herpes virus that kills cancer cells when injected directly into tumors, destroying them from the inside, while also priming the immune system to attack the disease.

(Reporting By Bill Berkot and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)