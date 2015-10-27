BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Amgen Inc said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its cancer immunotherapy, Imlygic, for use in patients with the most deadly type of skin cancer.
Imlygic, which is the first-of-its-kind to win approval in the United States, is an engineered version of a herpes virus that kills cancer cells when injected directly into tumors, destroying them from the inside, while also priming the immune system to attack the disease.
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.