April 26 U.S. health regulators rejected the
application by Amgen Inc, the world's biggest
biotechnology company, to expand the use of the drug Xgeva to
delay the spread of tumors to the bone in patients suffering
from advanced prostate cancer.
Xgeva and a related osteoporosis drug Prolia are seen as
among the most important growth drivers for Amgen and may help
offset declining sales of anemia drugs, analysts say.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined that
the risks outweigh the effect of the proposed application and
has asked for data from adequate and well-controlled trials,
Amgen said.
Xgeva is already approved to prevent fractures in patients
with advanced prostate cancer that has migrated to the bone.
Amgen is seeking additional approval for use to postpone or
prevent the cancer's spread.
The FDA rejected the expanded use of the injectable drug,
known chemically as denosumab, after an advisory panel voted
against it because of its links to a jawbone-destroying
condition.
"We will work with FDA to determine any next steps," said
Sean Harper, executive vice president of research and
development at Amgen.
The FDA's action does not impact the approved indication of
Xgeva in the prevention of fractures in men suffering from
advanced prostate cancer, Harper said.
In the first quarter of 2012, sales of Xgeva rose 14 percent
from the prior quarter to $153 million, and it is expected to
eventually become a $1 billion-a-year drug.
The company said the new use for Xgeva would be targeted at
about 50,000 men in the United States in the advanced stage of
prostate cancer.
Amgen said it was also testing Xgeva in other cancers,
including breast and lung cancer.
Shares of Amgen closed up 0.85 percent at $70.79 on Nasdaq.