Dec 3 U.S. health regulators on Wednesday approved an Amgen Inc drug that helps the immune system fight a rare type of leukemia, more than five months ahead of the expected decision date.

The drug, blinatumomab, which will be sold under the brand name Blincyto, was approved to treat a form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) for which there are currently virtually no treatment options.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had given blinatumomab both its breakthrough designation, used for what it sees as potentially important new medicines, and a priority review, which typically cuts the approval decision time to six months from the normal 10 to 12 months. The action date under the priority review had been set for May 19, 2015.

"Blincyto is being approved under the FDA's accelerated approval program, which allows approval of a drug to treat a serious or life-threatening disease based on clinical data showing the drug has an effect ... reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit to patients," the agency said.

In a clinical trail used for the approval decision, 32 percent of patients achieved complete remission for nearly seven months.

An estimated 6,020 Americans will be diagnosed with ALL and 1,440 will die from the disease in 2014, according to the National Cancer Institute. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang)