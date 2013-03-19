March 19 Amgen Inc said its
experimental and novel treatment for advanced melanoma met the
main goal of a late-stage clinical trial by demonstrating a
durable response in significantly more patients than a
comparison treatment.
The drug known as talimogene laherparepvec induced a durable
response rate (DRR) - defined as a complete or partial tumor
shrinkage lasting for at least six months - in 16 percent of
patients, according to preliminary results.
While that is a relatively small percentage, that was
considered to be statistically significant compared with a DRR
of just 2 percent for the comparison treatment, subcutaneous
granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), in
the difficult to treat disease.
Melanoma is the deadliest of skin cancers, accounting for
some 75 percent of all skin cancer deaths.
The company did not yet have data on overall survival from
the 400-patient study, but said interim analysis showed a trend
toward an overall survival benefit favoring the Amgen drug.
Talimogene laherparepvec, which is injected directly into
the tumor, has a unique dual mechanism of action. It is designed
to replicate inside the tumor until membranes of the cancer
cells rupture, destroying them. The drug then activates a
systemic immune response to kill tumor cells throughout the
body.
Amgen said it will release more detailed data from the study
at a major medical meeting later this year.