(Adds Kyprolis price, details of prior trial in relapsed
patients, details of oral Velcade)
By Deena Beasley
March 1 Amgen Inc's Kyprolis helped
patients with relapsed multiple myeloma live twice as long
before their blood cancer worsened compared to a regimen
containing rival drug Velcade, according to an interim analysis
announced by the company on Sunday.
Kyprolis, the centerpiece of Amgen's nearly $10 billion
acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals in 2013, had sales last year
of $331 million. Velcade, sold by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
and Johnson & Johnson, had 2014 sales of nearly
$3 billion.
The interim look showed that patients with relapsed multiple
myeloma treated with Kyprolis and chemotherapy dexamethasone
lived for a median of 18.7 months before their disease worsened,
compared with 9.4 months for patients treated with Velcade and
the chemotherapy drug.
Amgen said the study has yet to show a difference in
survival between the two groups, but said it did demonstrate
superiority for Kyprolis in secondary goals of higher overall
response rate and lower incidence of nerve pain.
Sean Harper, Amgen's head of research and development, said
the study will continue until overall survival can be
determined.
"This was the bet we made when we acquired Onyx," he said.
"To be able to demonstrate something compelling enough with
respect to the difference between Kyprolis and Velcade," which
will lose U.S. patent protection in 2017.
Rates of cardiac failure and kidney failure for Kyprolis
were higher than for patients treated with Velcade. There was
also an increase in the incidence of hypertension and shortness
of breath in the Kyprolis group compared to Velcade.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in 2012, granted
Kyprolis accelerated approval for use in multiple myeloma, the
second most common form of blood cancer, after prior therapies
stopped working. The Amgen drug has a wholesale price of over
$10,000 a month.
Amgen filed earlier this year for FDA approval of Kyprolis
as a second-line myeloma treatment based on positive results
from a study comparing the drug in combination with
dexamethasone and Celgene Corp's Revlimid, to a regimen
containing just Revlimid and the chemotherapy drug.
Results from a head-to-head trial comparing Kyprolis to
Velcade in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients are likely
to come in 2016, Harper said.
Takeda has announced positive results from a trial of its
oral version of Velcade, which like Kyprolis, must be given by
infusion. Harper said Amgen expects that oral drugs in this
class, proteosome inhibitors, will likely be used as
"maintenance" treatments for myeloma patients whose disease is
first controlled by existing, infused drugs.
"Demonstrating superiority over Velcade in this head-to-head
trial supports our goal of ensuring continued improvement of
patient outcomes and potentially establishing Kyprolis as the
backbone of therapy for patients with multiple myeloma," Pablo
Cagnoni, president of Amgen's Onyx unit, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric
Walsh)