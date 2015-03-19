(Adds Amgen plan to appeal court decision, Novartis options)
By Ransdell Pierson
NEW YORK, March 19 A U.S. judge on Thursday
denied Amgen Inc's bid to block the sale of Novartis
AG's recently approved "biosimilar" form of Neupogen,
Amgen's blockbuster drug used to prevent infections in cancer
patients.
The drug, Zarxio, contains the same active ingredient as
Amgen's $1.2 billion-a-year Neupogen, and once launched, would
become the first biosimilar in the United States.
Kristen Davis, a spokeswoman for Amgen, said in an emailed
statement that the company plans to appeal the decision by U.S.
District Judge Richard Seeborg of San Francisco federal court.
The judge denied Amgen's request for a preliminary
injunction to prevent Novartis' Sandoz unit from launching its
copycat drug. Swiss drugmaker Novartis previously agreed to
delay its U.S. launch until the court's decision on the
preliminary injunction, or until April 10, whichever came first.
It was not immediately clear how long Amgen's appeal would
take, or whether Novartis might launch its biosimilar before an
appeals court decision is rendered. If Novartis were to initiate
such an "at-risk" launch, it might later have to pay costly
damages in the event that Amgen's patent is declared valid and
enforceable by the appeals court.
"Given the importance of this case for future biosimilars,
we agreed with Amgen before this hearing to jointly request
expedited review of any appeal to the Federal Circuit," Novartis
said in an emailed statement on Thursday.
Because biosimilars are made in living cells, they are not
considered exact duplicates of original brands. Insurers are
hoping that biosimilars will be sold for discounts of 40 to 50
percent from the cost of original brands in the United States,
but Novartis has not yet disclosed the intended U.S. price for
Zarxio. Biosimilars have been on the market since 2006 in
Europe.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March approved
Zarxio for the same five conditions for which Neupogen is used -
among cancer patients undergoing various treatments.
(Additional reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing
by Grant McCool)