May 7 A U.S. appeals court has blocked the sale
of Novartis AG's recently approved "biosimilar" form
of Neupogen, Amgen Inc's blockbuster drug used to
prevent infections in cancer patients.
A lower court judge rejected Amgen's request for an
injunction. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
ruled on Tuesday, however, that the injunction could take effect
while Amgen's appeal is pending.
In a statement, Amgen said it is pleased with the ruling. A
Novartis representative could not immediately be reached for
comment on Thursday.
The Novartis drug, Zarxio, contains the same active
ingredient as Amgen's $1.2 billion-a-year Neupogen, and once
launched, would become the first biosimilar in the United
States.
Because biosimilars are made in living cells, they are not
considered exact duplicates of original brands. Insurers are
hoping that biosimilars will be sold for discounts of 40 to 50
percent from the cost of original brands in the United States,
but Novartis has not yet disclosed the intended U.S. price for
Zarxio. Biosimilars have been on the market since 2006 in
Europe.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March approved
Zarxio for the same five conditions for which Neupogen is used -
among cancer patients undergoing various treatments.
