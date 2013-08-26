By Bill Berkrot
| New YORK
New YORK Aug 26 Investment banker turned
biotech chief executive, Robert Bradway, staked a claim as a
savvy dealmaker with Amgen Inc's successful acquisition
of Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc for more than $10 billion.
In doing so, he managed to avoid falling into traps that an
inexperienced CEO might make with the stakes so high, while
potentially quieting some criticism over the choice of a former
banker to lead the world's largest biotechnology company.
"Because of his experience as an investment banker, he was
able to avoid a lot of the mistakes that a lot of rookie CEOs
make in acquisitions," said a source familiar with the sale
process, who wished to remain anonymous because he is not
permitted to speak to the media.
"He was very disciplined and was willing to wait effectively
two months for the process to play out," the person added.
The deal gives Amgen an immediate new revenue stream,
bolsters its drug development pipeline and places Amgen much
more solidly into the oncology space, which features among the
most high priced and highly sought after medicines in the
healthcare industry.
Bradway, 50, who was a healthcare investment banker at
Morgan Stanley prior to joining Amgen in 2006, replaced
long-time CEO Kevin Sharer in May of 2012, after stints as vice
president of operations strategy and chief financial officer.
Since taking the helm of Amgen, Bradway has engineered a
handful of small deals to add to Amgen's experimental drug
pipeline - the largest, a $1.16 billion acquisition of Micromet
- but had primarily placated shareholders with share buybacks
and increasing dividend payments.
While Amgen shares are up more than 60 percent on Bradway's
watch - including a nearly 8 percent rise on Monday - many of
the company's key products are mature or declining and likely to
face competition from cheaper rivals over the next few years.
Those who viewed Amgen as a growth company were clamoring for a
big move.
Several of Amgen's current drugs offer supportive care for
cancer patients, such as to treat anemia (Aranesp) or decreases
in white blood cells caused by chemotherapy (Neupogen and
Neulasta).
Another of its newer medicines, Xgeva, helps prevent
fractures in cancer that has spread to the bone. Its one product
that actually treats cancer, the colon cancer drug Vectibix, has
largely been a disappointment.
"This is a bit of a bold stroke," Christopher Raymond,
analyst at Robert W. Baird and Co, said of the Onyx purchase,
which gives Amgen full rights to the new multiple myeloma drug
Kyprolis as well as other assets. "I credit them for doing
something ... they need growth."
Sven Borho, a founding general partner of OrbiMed Advisors
LLC, which holds a substantial position in both companies, was
pleased by the deal from both sides.
"Healthcare shareholders are relieved that Amgen management
is doing something. Just paying a dividend and buying back your
shares is not enough," Borho said.
"Finally they're seeing the light that you have to generate
value for your shareholders not just by financial engineering
but by creating future revenues. This was long, long overdue,"
Borho said.
OrbiMed owns about 2.6 million Amgen shares and nearly 1.2
million Onyx shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Of all of the assets out there, Onyx was the quality
oncology asset," said Borho.
Leerink Swann analyst Howard Liang agreed. "There are not
that many opportunities where you can buy a fully-owned asset
that moves the needle for Amgen," Liang said
Amgen had been criticized by some industry analysts for
choosing an investment banker to run a company where science
should be a priority.
"He's a real quick study ... takes a lot of interest in the
science side of the business," one former Amgen executive, who
asked that his name not be used, said of Bradway. "He
understands that the basis of Amgen is innovation and science."
But the Bradway's investment banking background appears to
have served him well as he oversaw the Onyx purchase process
that began in June with Amgen's unsolicited takeover offer of
$120 per share, which was rejected as too low. After Onyx sought
competing bids, the deal eventually got done at $125 per share.
Some new CEOs may have just agreed to up their offer and
overpay to make the deal happen quickly or walk away entirely,
but Bradway did neither, said the person familiar with the deal.
"We had the benefit of spending considerable time with the
Onyx team, coming to know and understand in particular Kyprolis
very well through that process," Bradway told analysts on a
conference call on Monday.
"We reviewed the data that are available to us and our
confidence is reflected in the price that we've moved forward
the transaction with," said Bradway, adding that Amgen will
still be able to generate strong cash flow and have the
flexibility to do smaller bolt-on deals in the United States,
with even more flexibility outside the U.S.
OrbiMed's Borho said it was a big win that Amgen got the
prize it sought without being forced to drive up its initial
offer by too much.
"They played it quite well looking from the outside in," he
said. "Investment bankers on both sides tried to spread rumors
either to hold back the price or ratchet the bids up, and in the
end Amgen was able to get the deal done without overpaying."
He said biotech merger and acquisition activity has been a
boon to the acquirers and shareholders, citing Bristol-Myers
Squibb's purchase of Medarex and its melanoma drugs, and
Gilead Sciences' acquisition of Pharmasset to gain its highly
promising hepatitis medicines, as potentially company
transforming moves.
"Big companies so many times are so worried about making a
mistake acquiring assets too early. But the ones that work can
generate so much shareholder value and that's what all the
healthcare dedicated investors want them to do," Borho
explained.
"Take a risk. At least step up to the plate and take a swing
and get some assets to grow your company," he added.