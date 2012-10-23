Oct 23 Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported
higher third-quarter profit in its first full quarter under
Chief Executive Robert Bradway and it raised its full-year
earnings and revenue forecasts.
The quarterly results were helped by strong sales of it
rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel and Xgeva, a newer product for
cancer that has spread to the bones.
The world's largest biotechnology company said net profit
rose to $1.1 billion, or $1.41 per share, from $454 million, or
50 cents per share, a year ago, when it took a large charge to
settle a probe related to sales and marketing practices.
The company now expects 2012 adjusted earnings of $6.50 to
$6.60 per share and revenue of $17.2 billion to $17.3 billion.
It had previously forecast earnings of $6.20 to $6.35 per share
and revenue of $16.9 billion to $17.2 billion.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by M.D. Golan)