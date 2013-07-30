By Bill Berkrot
July 30 Amgen Inc, which is attempting
to buy Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc to add to its cancer
drug offerings, on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected second-
quarter profit as sales of many of its medicines rebounded from
a disappointing first quarter.
Most of Amgen's higher profile products had sales that
exceeded Wall Street estimates, and the world's largest
biotechnology company raised its full-year earnings forecast.
Excluding special items, Amgen earned $1.89 per share,
topping analysts' average expectations by 15 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Many analysts had tempered their
second-quarter forecasts after being caught off guard by a
weaker-than-expected first quarter.
"Overall, it was a very solid quarter. Amgen is clearly back
on track after sloppy first quarter," said Cowen and Co analyst
Eric Schmidt.
"It was nice that the guidance was bumped up too," he added.
Amgen said it now expects 2013 adjusted earnings of $7.30 to
$7.45 per share. It had previously forecast earnings above the
midpoint of $7.05 to $7.35.
The company also said full-year revenue was expected to come
in at the upper end of its previously forecast range of $17.8
billion to $18.2 billion, and that its tax rate for the year
would be between 9 percent and 10 percent.
"We are carrying good momentum into the third and fourth
quarters and are on track to deliver solid revenue and earnings
growth for the year as indicated by our increased guidance,"
Amgen Chief Executive Robert Bradway told analysts on a
conference call.
Revenue for the quarter rose 5 percent to $4.68 billion,
topping analysts' average estimates of $4.49 billion.
The increased revenue was helped by a 9 percent increase in
sales of the rheumatoid arthritis treatment Enbrel and a surge
in demand for newer, fast-growing products Xgeva and Prolia.
Product sales included a positive adjustment of $185 million
to previous estimates for managed Medicaid rebates based on
recent claims experience, the company said.
The company posted a net profit of $1.26 billion, or $1.65
per share, compared with a profit of $1.26 billion, $1.61 per
share, a year ago.
Research and development costs jumped 17 percent to $967
million, primarily due to expenses associated with the high
profile experimental cholesterol drug AMG 145. The company
expects key data in the first quarter of 2014 on the drug that
is from a promising new class of medicines called PCS-K9
inhibitors.
Enbrel posted sales of $1.16 billion for the quarter, edging
past analyst estimates of about $1.14 billion and up from $1.04
billion in the first quarter.
Sales of the white blood cell boosters Neupogen and Neulasta
had combined sales of $1.44 billion, an increase of 7 percent
and ahead of analysts' estimates of about $1.37 billion.
Xgeva for preventing fractures once cancer has spread to the
bones saw sale sales jump 39 percent to $249 million, surpassing
Wall Street expectations of about $241 million. The related
osteoporosis drug Prolia posted a 57 percent increase in sales
to $188 million. Wall Street had been looking for about $173
million.
The decline in sales of the red blood cell booster Aranesp
slowed with sales down only 2 percent to $524 million, exceeding
Wall Street estimates of $491 million and the previous quarter's
$468 million. Sales of the older anemia drug Epogen fell 4
percent to $502 million, ahead of expectations of $477 million.
Sales of both drugs have been declining for years over usage
and reimbursement restrictions and safety concerns, in part
fueling Amgen's interest in acquiring newer, growing medicines,
such as Onyx's Kyprolis for multiple myeloma.
Amgen's initial offer of $120 per share for Onyx was
rejected as too low, but it is still considered the leading
contender to acquire the company.
The company also announced plans to acquire the U.S.
commercial rights to a heart failure drug developed by France's
Servier that is sold in Europe under the brand name Procoralan.
After initially rising 1.4 percent in extended trading,
Amgen shares slipped about 1 percent to $109.99. They closed at
$111.20 on Nasdaq and are up about 28 percent for the year.