Oct 27 Amgen Inc on Monday reported
higher-than-expected third quarter profit and revenue, helped by
strong demand for its white blood cell booster, Neulasta, and
increased sales of newer drugs, and the company raised it
full-year forecast.
The world's largest biotechnology company's net profit fell
for the quarter primarily due to a $376 million charge related
to restructuring moves it announced in late July.
Amgen said it now expects 2014 adjusted earnings of $8.45 to
$8.55 per share, up from the boosted forecast it provided in
July of $8.20 to $8.40 per share. The company expects full-year
revenue of $19.8 billion to $20 billion. It previously forecast
$19.5 billion to $19.7 billion.
Amen posted a net profit of $1.24 billion, or $1.61 per
share, down from a profit of $1.37 billion, or $1.79 per share,
a year ago.
Excluding items, Amgen earned $2.30 per share. Analysts on
average expected $2.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)