Oct 28 Amgen Inc on Wednesday reported much higher-than-expected third quarter profit, driven in part by a 30 percent spike in sales of the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel due to price increases and inventory stocking.

The world's largest biotechnology company raised its full-year earnings forecast, primarily to account for the strong third quarter results, and issued its first projection for 2016 adjusted earnings that falls short of current Wall Street estimates. However, Amgen typically raises its forecasts over the course of the year.

Amgen said net profit rose to $1.86 billion, or $2.44 per share, from $1.24 billion, or $1.61 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Amgen earned $2.72 per share. Analysts on average expected $2.38, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Diane Craft)