By Bill Berkrot

July 27 Amgen Inc on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on increased sales of its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel and newer medicines, and the company again raised its full-year forecast.

The new forecast appeared to signal management's confidence in the second half of the year.

The company is on track to meet or exceed its long-term objectives, Chief Executive Robert Bradway said in a statement.

Amgen said it now expects 2016 adjusted earnings per share of $11.10 to $11.40, up from its prior view of $10.85 to $11.20. Its midpoint is above of Wall Street estimates of $11.18 for the year.

The company, which significantly increased its earnings forecast after the first quarter, also raised its full-year revenue outlook and now expects $22.5 billion to $22.8 billion, up from $22.2 billion to $22.6 billion.

Excluding special items, Amgen had adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share, topping analysts' average expectations by 10 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"It's consistent with the excellent performance they've been having," Cowen and Co analyst Eric Schmidt said in a telephone interview. "Amgen's had a really strong five of six quarters now."

Revenue rose 6 percent to $5.7 billion, exceeding Wall Street estimates of about $5.6 billion, led by Enbrel, whose sales rose 10 percent to $1.48 billion, helped by price increases.

The world's largest biotechnology company by market value said net profit rose to $1.87 billion, or $2.47 per share, from $1.65 billion, or $2.15 per share, a year ago.

Sales of the osteoporosis drug Prolia rose 30 percent to $441 million, sailing past Wall Street estimates of about $388 million. Sales of the multiple myeloma drug Kyprolis jumped 45 percent to $172 million, shy of analysts' consensus forecast of about $185 million.

Sales of Amgen's potent but expensive new cholesterol fighter Repatha remained anemic at just $27 million, largely held back by insurers refusing to cover the medicine for many patients.

The company is expecting data on Repatha later this year and early next that could encourage more reimbursement by insurers if results show that it reverses plaque buildup in the arteries and prevents heart attacks and deaths. Repatha was approved on its ability to significantly lower "bad" LDL cholesterol that could lead to artery blockages.

Amgen's older infection fighter Neupogen felt the sting of biosimilar competition as sales fell 23 percent. Amgen is developing its own biosimilar versions of many of its rivals' medicines, including AbbVie's Humira, the world's top-selling prescription drug. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang)