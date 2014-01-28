By Bill Berkrot
Jan 28 Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported a
quarterly profit that beat Wall Street forecasts, as it gained
full control of its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel
and saw solid growth in sales of newer products.
Amgen, the world's biggest biotechnology company, also
announced another positive result from a late-stage study of its
high-profile experimental cholesterol drug, evolocumab.
The company issued an initial 2014 earnings forecast range
with a midpoint below Wall Street consensus estimates, which
could be viewed by investors as either conservative or
disappointing. Amgen often adjusts its full-year forecasts over
the course of the year.
The company said it expects 2014 adjusted earnings of $7.90
to $8.20 per share and revenue of $19.2 billion to $19.6
billion. Analysts on average are looking for $8.18 per share and
revenue of $19.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The forward guidance was a bit mixed. History shows that
the company is typically conservative at the beginning of the
year and tries to raise guidance throughout the year," said RBC
Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee.
Excluding items, Amgen said it had fourth-quarter adjusted
earnings of $1.82 per share, topping analysts' average
expectations of $1.68 a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Amgen said its fourth-quarter net profit rose to $1.02
billion, or $1.33 per share, from $788 million, or $1.01 per
share, a year ago.
Sales of most of Amgen's main products met or exceeded Wall
Street expectations for the quarter. The results included
business from Onyx Pharmaceuticals, which Amgen acquired for
nearly $10 billion last year.
"It was a strong quarter to end the year and it was really
due to core products, such as Epogen," Yee said.
Revenue for the quarter rose 13 percent to $5.01 billion,
exceeding analysts' forecasts of $4.81 billion.
Epogen, Amgen's older anemia drug, had a surprisingly strong
quarter with sales up 10 percent at $525 million, easily beating
Wall Street estimates of about $484 million.
Enbrel sales rose 3 percent to $1.2 billion, slightly above
analyst expectations. Beginning in November, Pfizer Inc's
share of Enbrel sales reverted back to Amgen and became
a 12 percent royalty payment. Amgen said it expects the change
to add $800 million to operating income in 2014.
Amgen said the fourth Phase III clinical trial of its
experimental cholesterol fighter evolocumab from a highly
promising new class of injectable medicines succeeded in
significantly lowering "bad" LDL cholesterol, adding to a wealth
of positive results for the medicine that would put the company
into heart care for the first time.
The company plans this year to begin seeking approvals for
the drug intended for people who cannot tolerate widely used
statins or who are unable to get their LDL levels low enough
despite using high potency statins, such as AstraZeneca's
Crestor.
Amgen expects a steady flow of important clinical data in
2014, including results from a key study of the new multiple
myeloma drug Kyprolis that could enable its use earlier in the
disease, which should significantly boost sales.
Kyprolis, the centerpiece of the Onyx acquisition, had sales
of $73 million, up from $65 million in the previous quarter.
"We believe Kyprolis has an important role to play as a
backbone in treating multiple myeloma," Amgen Chief Executive
Officer Robert Bradway told analysts on a conference call.
Xgeva, for preventing fractures after cancer has spread to
the bones, saw sales grow 33 percent to $286 million, while
sales of the related osteoporosis drug Prolia grew 53 percent
from a year ago to $236 million. The drugs also showed nice
growth from the third quarter, when sales were $261 million and
$178 million, respectively.
Combined worldwide sales of the white blood cell boosters
Neupogen and Neulasta rose 8 percent to $1.3 billion.
Amgen shares fell just under 1 percent to $119.57 in
extended trading from a Nasdaq close at $120.70.