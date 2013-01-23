Jan 23 Amgen Inc : * Says on track to hit upper end of 2015 revs guidance two years early * Says on track to hit 2015 adjusted EPS guidance at least one year early * Previous 2015 forecast: revs $16 billion to $18 billion, adjusted EPS $7.25

to $8.60 * Says on track to deliver at least upper end of 2015 revs forecast, adjusted

EPS of at least $8