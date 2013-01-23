UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
Jan 23 Amgen Inc : * Says on track to hit upper end of 2015 revs guidance two years early * Says on track to hit 2015 adjusted EPS guidance at least one year early * Previous 2015 forecast: revs $16 billion to $18 billion, adjusted EPS $7.25
to $8.60 * Says on track to deliver at least upper end of 2015 revs forecast, adjusted
EPS of at least $8
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
SEATTLE, June 2 Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle, to resolve a technical issue.