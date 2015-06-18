(Corrects first paragraph to remove reference to the drug being "experimental")

June 18 Amgen Inc said its cancer drug met its main goal of improving overall survival in patients with the third most common form of the disease.

The drug, Vectibix, was evaluated in patients with colorectal cancer in a late-stage study, the drugmaker said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)