(Adds analyst comment, background; updates shares)
Oct 8 Amgen Inc said its copycat
version of AbbVie Inc's blockbuster biotech drug Humira
showed comparable safety and ability to generate immune response
in patients with a type of skin disease.
The drug, ABP 501, was being tested in a late-stage trial in
patients with plaque psoriasis, a skin disease caused by
dysfunction of the immune system and which leads to painful,
itchy red patches.
Humira, a rheumatoid arthritis injection, is also approved
for a number of other inflammatory diseases including plaque
psoriasis. The drug, whose patents will start expiring in
December 2016, generated sales of $10.66 billion in 2013.
"We remain bullish about AMGN's biosimilar prospects given
the manufacturing expertise which would likely be key for
success in biosimilar competition," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote
in a note, pegging the future value of Amgen's biosimilar
business at $18 per share with a 100 percent probability.
Amgen has six biosimilar molecules in development and
expects to launch the portfolio starting in 2017.
The trial met the main goal, with patients showing
improvement based on the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index, a
measure of the average redness, thickness and scaliness of the
lesions at week 16, Amgen said.
This is the first of the two late-stage trials which will
support the company's regulatory applications for the drug.
Drug makers are currently chasing an emerging market for
cheaper copies of costly biotech drugs, with more than 700
so-called biosimilars now in development or already approved,
according to a major study of the sector published in September.
Major companies involved in the emerging biosimilars sector
include Novartis AG's Sandoz unit and Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries and Pfizer Inc.
Amgen's shares were marginally higher at $137.36 in
afternoon trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)