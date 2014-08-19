(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 in Aug. 18 story to replace "thyroid" with "parathyroid"))

Aug 18 Drugmaker Amgen Inc said its experimental drug to reduce parathyroid levels in patients with chronic kidney disease met the main goal in a late-stage trial.

The drug, AMG 416, treats hyperparathyroidism, or excessive secretion of parathyroid hormone, in kidney disease patients.

The results follow the recent announcement of positive data from a placebo-controlled late-stage study of AMG 416, which was similar in design and size. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)