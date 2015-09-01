UPDATE 3-SocGen to pay $1.1 billion to end Libyan wealth fund row
* SocGen reports Q1 net income down 19 pct (Releads, adds CEO comments, details, share price)
Sept 1 Amgen Inc said its experimental bone drug was found to be more effective than an already marketed drug in a late-stage study.
Amgen's drug, romosozumab, met the main goal of showing a significant difference over teriparatide in improving total hip bone density by the 12th month in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.
Osteoporosis is a condition which causes bones to become weak and brittle leading to an increased risk of fracture. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* SocGen reports Q1 net income down 19 pct (Releads, adds CEO comments, details, share price)
* Consumer credit growth weakens over 12 months, rises in March (Combines separate stories)