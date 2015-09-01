Sept 1 Amgen Inc said its experimental bone drug was found to be more effective than an already marketed drug in a late-stage study.

Amgen's drug, romosozumab, met the main goal of showing a significant difference over teriparatide in improving total hip bone density by the 12th month in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is a condition which causes bones to become weak and brittle leading to an increased risk of fracture.