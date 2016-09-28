Sept 28 Amherst Capital Management LLC, a Bank of New York Mellon Corp investment boutique specializing in U.S. real estate, named Gabe Boyar as a managing director for its originations team.

Boyar most recently served as founder and managing principal of boutique commercial real estate investment firm Columbia River Capital Advisors.

Based in New York, Boyar will report to Abbe Franchot, head of originations. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)