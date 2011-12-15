* Buying AMI for NZ$380 mln
* Funded from internal resources
* NZ govt to take over AMI's earthquake claims
(Adds detail, quotes, background)
WELLINGTON, Dec 16 Insurance Australia
Group Ltd, Australia's top home and car insurer, is to
buy troubled New Zealand insurer AMI Ltd for NZ$380 million
($286 million), the company said on Friday.
AMI, mutually owned and New Zealand's second-largest
residential insurer, AMI Insurance, had been looking for an
injection of capital since April, after it was badly hit by
claims in the wake of two devastating earthquakes in
Christchurch.
IAG said the acquisition would boost growth in a core market
using a strong local brand, which would fit with its other New
Zealand units, State and NZI.
"Our approach will be to embrace the best from both of our
direct insurance brands while realising the benefits that can be
achieved through greater scale," said IAG New Zealand chief
executive Jacki Johnson.
The deal, which will need New Zealand regulator clearance,
will be funded from within IAG's internal resources. IAG shares
closed on Thursday at A$3.10.
It does not include AMI's NZ$1.8 billion of earthquake
claims, which will be taken over by the New Zealand government.
AMI had been supported by a government promise to back it up
financially if it could not meet claims arising from the Feb. 22
shake in Christchurch, which killed 182 people and destroyed
large areas of the central city and suburbs.
Finance Minister Bill English said the government's net
liability would be reduced to around NZ$120 million after NZ$1.3
billion of reinsurance and the NZ$380 million purchase price.
Christchurch is AMI's home base and it had around a third of
the residential insurance market in the city.
($1=NZ$1.33 A$1.008)