BRIEF-Etsy names Rachel Glaser chief financial officer
* Karen Mullane, Etsy's vice president, corporate controller, will serve as interim CFO until Rachel officially starts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 20 Amicus Therapeutics Inc : * Amicus has acquired Callidus Biopharma * Under deal terms, Callidus Shareholders will get $15 million in shares of co
common stock; up to $10 million in milestone payments * Under deal terms, callidus shareholders will get up to $105 million for
achievement of late-stage development,regulatory,approval milestones * Additionally restructured the organization to reduce costs and to align its
resources with its biologics business strategy * Workforce, including full-time employees across all levels and departments,
has been reduced by approximately 14% to 91 employees * Will also close its San Diego research facility and will consolidate all
operations at its Cranbury, nj headquarters * Says estimates that it will record charges of approximately $2.5 million
during the fourth quarter of 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
WASHINGTON, April 3 President Donald Trump plans to hold a town hall meeting with about 50 business leaders on Tuesday at the White House to talk about ways of improving the business climate, his administration said on Monday.
* Reg-Grieg seafood asa: board's approval of final accounts 2016 and proposal for dividend, NOK 3