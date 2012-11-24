* GS sets price of $12.42-$13.01 per Amil share
* After minorities bought out, Amil to be de-listed
* United Health bought Amil control in October
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 23 United Health Group Inc
should pay minority shareholders in Brazilian
health-insurance group Amil Participacoes SA between
25.84 reais and 27.07 reais ($12.42 and $13.01) a share for
their stock as part of a takeover announced in October, Amil
said in a statement on Friday.
The price was determined by the Brazilian unit of Goldman
Sachs Group Inc which was hired to set a value for Amil
shares, the statement said. U.S.-based United Health agreed to
pay $4.9 billion for Amil in its largest-ever foreign
acquisition that was unveiled on Oct. 8.
When the minority stakes are purchased, Amil will be
de-listed from the Sao Paulo BM&FBovespa exchange.
The upper range of the Goldman Sach's estimate is 12 percent
below the 30.74 reais that United Health paid for its
controlling stake.
Under the takeover agreement, United Health will buy out
nearly all minority shareholders and raise its stake to 90
percent of Sao Paulo-based Amil, which in addition to insurance
operates hospitals.
The remaining 10 percent will be held by Amil founder and
Chief Executive Edson Bueno and his partner Dulce Pugliese.
Bueno has also agreed to buy $470 million of United Health
shares. Bueno will continue to manage the company.