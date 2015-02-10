(Adds details of other law firm investigatons)

By Natalie Harrison

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) postponed its high-yield bond deal Tuesday in the wake of a dramatic plunge in its stock price, following what it called a "fictional" report questioning its financials.

Amira, which generates most of its revenue from the sale of basmati rice, was to have closed order books for the Triple C rated US$225m bond on Monday.

But the deal has been pulled, a source told IFR, as Amira's shares have been crushed in the last two days in unusually high trading volumes. The stock, which closed at $13.40 on Friday, was as low as $7.41 today.

The shares tumbled following a research report from short-seller Prescience Point that cast doubt on Amira's financials, saying the stock price should be zero.

The report - entitled "Amira Nature Foods....A Collection of Lies with Leverage on Top" - recommended a price target of $0.00/share, and claimed the company's consolidated revenues may be overstated by more than 100%. IFR could not independently confirm this.

Prescience claimed it had sourced official Indian government basmati export data that showed ANFI had overstated its international basmati rice revenue.

"We estimate that ANFI inflated this metric by ~145% in FY'13 and ~117% in FY'14, implying that in FY'14, ~19% of ANFI consolidated sales were fabricated," the note said.

"The more we researched Amira," it said, "the more red flags we found."

Amira said the report contained "false, factually inaccurate and fictional content obtained from previously released false statements that have been repackaged and distributed with malafide intention."

SHAREHOLDER CASE IMMINENT

Rosen Law Firm, a New York-based law firm, announced an investigation of potential securities claims against Amira late on Monday that it said was triggered by the Prescience report.

"We have reviewed the research note and anticipate filing a case shortly on behalf of shareholders to compensate them for losses," said partner Phillip Kim.

A number of other law firms, including Glancy Binkow & Goldberg and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, also said they are investigating the fraud allegations at the company.

In its note, Prescience questioned a planned US$30m transfer from the proceeds of the planned bond into what it described as a "sham real estate transaction".

The bond's documents state that US$30m of cash raised from the bond sale would be used to purchase Amira Enterprises, which is mainly land ans owned by the family of Amira CEO Karan A Chanana.

Prescience claims the property is "vastly overvalued" at the expense of shareholders. It said Chanana bought the land in 2009-2010 for commercial development, but that depressed real estate prices in the area had made it an "economically unviable possibility."

"This land is a personal real estate deal gone bust, that is being 'repurposed' for ANFI," Prescience said.

Amira declined to comment and referred IFR to its press release. The bond document states that independent members of the Board of Directors of ANFI approved the transaction and have received independent third party valuations of the land.

"The independent members have concluded that the transaction is being conducted on an arm's-length basis," the OM said.

The rest of the bond proceeds were intended to repay US$90m of existing debt, US$30m fees and expenses, while US$97m will be used as cash on balance sheet.

"This report is malafide and fictitious," Amira said in its statement, which threatened legal action.

"ANFI categorically rejects and denies the many mischaracterizations and factually inaccurate statements put forth in the report that do not reflect reality."

Barclays, JP Morgan, Jefferies and KeyBanc Capital Markets are also bookrunners on the bond deal.

Senior underwriter, and left-lead, Deutsche Bank had set price talk on Friday at 11% with an original issue discount at 97-98, for an all-in yield of 11.5-11.8%.

Prescience Point has issued reports on Chicago Bridge & Iron & LKQ Corp over the past year. Both companies denied accusations in those reports, and both saw their stocks trade lower after publication. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Jack Doran and Marc Carnegie)