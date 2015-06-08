(Updates with Telekom Austria confirmation, quote, details)

LJUBLJANA, June 8 Telekom Austria is buying Slovenian telecoms operator Amis to expand its business in Slovenia and Croatia, it said on Monday.

The Austrian firm declined to comment on media reports it was paying 30 million euros ($33 million) for Amis, which has approximately 86,000 customers in Slovenia and Croatia and had revenue of about 41 million euros last year.

"The acquisition of Amis ... allows Telekom Austria Group to develop its Slovenian operations from a mobile-only player into a fully converged operator," Telekom Austria said in a statement, referring to additional services such as broadband Internet and television.

"In addition, it strengthens the group's Croatian business, where it has been offering convergent services since 2011," it added.

Telekom Austria already owns Slovenia's second-largest mobile phone operator Simobil, while Amis offers broadband Internet, television and telecom services, as well as mobile phone services.

Telekom said it would finance the transaction from its existing cash flow. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2015, it added.

