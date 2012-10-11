Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri at Amitabh Bachchan's 70th birthday celebration, near Mumbai. REUTERS/Handout

MUMBAI Actor Amitabh Bachchan rang in his 70th birthday with a party attended by a majority of the Bollywood film industry who were treated to an Indian contemporary ballet performance set to his father's poetry.

Leading actors including Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor and veterans Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu attended the celebration on Wednesday night.

Apart from Bollywood celebrities, the event held at a suburb of Mumbai was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and industrialist Anil Ambani.

Dressed in a velvet sherwani, Bachchan posed for shutterbugs alongside wife Jaya, daughter Shweta, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda and son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya.

"Birthdays are special for all .. mine is no different for tomorrow .. but would never be the same without your love and affection," Bachchan wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Media reports said the birthday cake was cut at the stroke of midnight after a ballet performance set to a poem of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, recited by Amitabh.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)