MUMBAI Actor Amitabh Bachchan is "fine" and "walking around in his room" after a three-hour surgery on Saturday, his son Abhishek said.

Bachchan, 69, underwent the operation in the morning for an unspecified procedure, which Abhishek said was a legacy of his near-fatal accident on the sets of the film "Coolie" in 1982. He didn't give any details, except to say it went off "as planned".

"He's walking around in his room and hopefully if everything goes well, and he recovers well, we'll leave tomorrow," Abhishek told reporters outside the Seven Hills hospital.

On Thursday, Bachchan mentioned his surgery on his blog, telling readers his body was a "war zone".

The actor has a history of abdominal problems and was out of action for several months in 2006 after surgery for diverticulitis of the intestine.

