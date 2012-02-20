MUMBAI Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who underwent surgery more than a week ago, is on the mend and may not require another operation, hospital sources said on Monday.

Bachchan, 69, has been tweeting from his hospital bed in Mumbai after undergoing a surgical procedure. The actor has a history of abdominal ailments stemming from an injury on the sets of the film "Coolie" in 1982.

Last week, the actor tweeted about "acute pain" and said his stay at the hospital would be extended. Local media reports had said he might undergo another surgery.

On Monday, Bachchan seemed to be recovering.

"A better day .. dressings removed, more normal food intake, lesser 'kites' and greater visitors ..'" the actor tweeted.

A hospital source told Reuters that Bachchan was improving and would most likely not need a second surgery.

The actor had been out of action for several months in 2006 after surgery for diverticulitis of the intestine.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)