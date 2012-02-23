MUMBAI Actor Amitabh Bachchan was released from a Mumbai hospital on Thursday after a nearly two-week stay recovering from surgery.

Local TV channels aired video footage of the 69-year-old actor walking out of the hospital, a shawl wrapped around his shoulders. He waved to onlookers before getting into a car.

"Just discharged from hospital and am back home in familiar surroundings, gently taking in all that now engulfs me," Bachchan wrote on his blog (<bigb.bigadda.com/> ) around midnight.

"The surgery discomfort and soreness persists, but will take a while to finally erase itself from the pain glands, but in all, apart from a sluggish movement … back on track again," he added.

The actor had been tweeting and blogging regularly from his hospital bed after undergoing a surgical procedure on February 11.

Bachchan has a history of abdominal ailments stemming from an injury on the sets of the film "Coolie" three decades ago and was out of action for several months in 2006 after surgery for diverticulitis of the intestine. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)