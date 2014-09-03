BRIEF-Stockland maintains FY17 guidance for growth in FFO per security
* has maintained fy17 guidance for growth in funds from operations (ffo) per security of 6 – 7%, assuming no material change in market conditions
DUBAI, Sept 3 Dubai mortgage lender Amlak Finance said on Wednesday that it would hold a shareholder meeting on Sept. 21 to discuss its restructuring plan and a proposed issue of equity-linked bonds.
Creditors of the company, whose shares have been suspended since late 2008 after it was hit by a local real estate crash and the global financial crisis, last month approved a plan to restructure debts worth around $2.7 billion.
Shareholders will meet later this month to discuss the restructuring plan and the company's financial outlook, a statement to the Dubai bourse said on Wednesday.
A plan to issue a sharia-compliant financial instrument, convertible into the firm's shares and worth up to 2.1 billion dirhams ($572 million), will also be considered. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* GPT is on track to achieve FFO per security growth of approximately 2 per cent for full year 2017