DUBAI Jan 17 Creditors of Dubai firm Amlak
Finance are considering a restructuring proposal from
the indebted mortgage lender, the United Arab Emirates' economy
minister said on Thursday, adding he expected it would reach a
debt solution.
Amlak, a victim of the bursting of Dubai's real estate
bubble in 2008, is still without a solution that would see its
business revived more than four years after its shares were
suspended.
It has been in talks with a six-member creditor committee,
which includes two government-owned funds as well as Dubai's
largest lender and its biggest Islamic bank, to address 7
billion dirhams ($1.9 billion) debt, sources told Reuters
earlier this week.
"We need to wait for some decisions. We are now negotiating
with them (creditors) and they have to take it (our proposals)
to their boards," UAE economy minister Sultan bin Saeed
al-Mansouri told reporters.
"The company is back to profitability and is performing well
and we believe it will get out of its debt problem."
Amlak shares were suspended in November 2008 as the company
was hit by the seizure of global credit markets and start of a
real estate slump which would see prices fall more than 50
percent from their peak.
Helped by an economic revival in trade and tourism over the
past year and its status as a safe haven in the politically
turbulent Middle East, real estate prices have shown signs of
recovery and new projects are being announced.
While the sector's health is improving and participants are
keen to secure a solution, Amlak's situation is said to be
complex and a previous attempts to resurrect the firm have not
yielded success.
The Dubai government is reported to be in a difficult
position because while it wants to avoid causing equity holders
significant pain, at the same time it is owed cash directly and
indirectly.
($1 = 3.673 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by David French; Editing
by Dan Lalor)