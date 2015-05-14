DUBAI May 14 Dubai-based Islamic mortgage
lender Amlak Finance recorded a 77 per cent plunge in
first-quarter profit because of amortisation charges, the
company reported on Thursday.
Amlak, which has said previously that it aims to resume
trading of its shares on the Dubai bourse this month after years
of restructuring, reported that net profit fell to 3.7 million
dirhams ($1.01 million) from 16 million dirhams in the same
period last year.
The company "recorded an amortisation or unwinding of an
initial fair value gain recognised on investment deposits at the
time of restructuring" for an amount of 28 million dirhams in
the first quarter, it said.
The total fair value gain was 911 million dirhams and this
will now be amortised over 12 years, according to Amlak's
financial statement. The company took a charge of 25 million
dirhams for this purpose in the fourth quarter of last year.
Its shares have been suspended since November 2008, when the
global financial crisis triggered a local real estate crash.
Shareholders on April 16 voted to resume trading of the shares
on the Dubai Financial Market and a request was sent to the
stock market regulator.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)