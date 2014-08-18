BRIEF-Freddie Mac projects home sales to decrease to 5.90 mln in 2017
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
Aug 18 Amlin Plc
* H1 pretax profit 148.5 million stg versus 161.4 million stg year ago
* Interim dividend up 3.9 percent to 8.1 pence per share
* Interim results
* Large catastrophe losses incurred of £48.9 million (H1 2013: £32.2 million)
* H1 increase of 7.3% in net written premium to £1,637.2 million
* H1 combined ratio of 87% (H1 2013: 85%), with underlying claims ratio improving to 53% (H1 2013: 56%)
* Solid investment return of 1.3% (H1 2013: 1.4%)
* In period since 30 June, there have been a number of large risk losses, including malaysian airlines mh17 and tripoli airport
* At this early stage, we estimate that Amlin's net exposure to these events is less than £25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Bank of America Corp's quarterly profit rose 44 percent as its investment banking and trading units produced hefty gains, and higher long term interest rates also underpinned results for the second-largest U.S. bank.