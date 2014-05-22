May 22 Amlin Plc

* Growth in gross written premium of 5.1% was achieved

* Gross written premium for three months ended 31 march 2014 was up 5.1% at £1,276.7 million (31 march 2013: £1,215.0 million)

* Renewal retentions improved to a healthy 88.2% (31 march 2013: 87.5%) and average renewal rates decreased by only 2.3% (31 march 2013: increase 1.2%).