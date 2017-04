Nov 19 Amlin Plc :

* Gross written premium for nine months ended 30 september 2014 was up 4.2 pct at 2.3 billion stg (30 September 2013: 2.2 billion stg)

* Average renewal rate decrease was 8.2 pct

* No major catastrophe losses in Q3; largest loss events in year to date remain european hailstorms and Nebraska tornado

* Claims estimates for both these events have increased in quarter, by 7.7 million stg to 32.9 million stg and 6.1 million stg to 29.8 million stg respectively

* Nine month claims total of 59.9 million stg

* Investment return for nine month period was 1.8 pct

